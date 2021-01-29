Snow plow

A snow plow clears the street in the City of Beloit in this file photo. Stateline Area residents were greeted by more snow Monday evening and street crews have been out clearing away the new blanket of snow.

 BDN file photo

Snow emergencies in Beloit and South Beloit will be in effect starting Saturday.

In Beloit, the snow emergency will be in effect from 3 p.m. Jan. 30 to 8 p.m. Jan. 31. In South Beloit the snow emergency will be in effect from 4 p.m. Jan. 30 until 8 p.m. Jan. 31.

No vehicles should be parked on city streets during the snow emergencies.

The National Weather Service has announced a winter storm watch in effect for Rock County starting Saturday.

The forecast is calling for total snow accumulation of 5 to 8 inches Saturday and Sunday with areas of blowing snow.

To find off-street parking available in the City of Beloit, go to the city of Beloit website at www.beloitwi.gov.

