Snow emergencies in Beloit and South Beloit will be in effect starting Saturday.
In Beloit, the snow emergency will be in effect from 3 p.m. Jan. 30 to 8 p.m. Jan. 31. In South Beloit the snow emergency will be in effect from 4 p.m. Jan. 30 until 8 p.m. Jan. 31.
No vehicles should be parked on city streets during the snow emergencies.
The National Weather Service has announced a winter storm watch in effect for Rock County starting Saturday.
The forecast is calling for total snow accumulation of 5 to 8 inches Saturday and Sunday with areas of blowing snow.
To find off-street parking available in the City of Beloit, go to the city of Beloit website at www.beloitwi.gov.