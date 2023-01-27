Snow removal downtown Beloit
City of Beloit crews are out plowing streets. A snow emergency has been declared in the City of Beloit starting at 10 a.m. Saturday.

 Clint Wolf/Beloit Daily News

BELOIT - A snow emergency has been declared in Beloit and South Beloit.

The snow emergency in the City of Beloit is effective from 10 a.m. Saturday until 2 p.m. Sunday.

