BELOIT - A snow emergency has been declared in Beloit and South Beloit.
The snow emergency in the City of Beloit is effective from 10 a.m. Saturday until 2 p.m. Sunday.
The snow emergency in the City of South Beloit is in effect from 8 a.m. Saturday until 8 a.m. Sunday.
Vehicles are prohibited from parking or standing on city streets during a snow emergency. Residents are reminded to move their vehicles from the streets to a driveway or an approved off-site parking lot. Violators of snow emergency rules may receive a ticket or the offending vehicle may be towed.
Residents are also reminded to remove trash and recycling carts from the street.
A map of designated snow emergency areas in Beloit can be found on the city’s website, www.beloitwi.gov. The following locations are designated emergency parking:
Krueger Park Upper (Hackett Street at House Street): East Lot
Krueger Golf Course (1611 Hackett St.): South Lot
Wootton Park (4th Street at Maple Avenue): Entire Lot
Rotary Center (1220 Riverside Drive): Between Designated Signs
Jones Pavilion at Riverside Park (access via Portland Avenue): Entire Lot
Heritage View Parking Lot at 627 Pleasant: Between Designated Signs
Third Street (South Lot): West Side of Lot Along Fourth St.
Third Street (North Lot): North End of Lot Between Designated Signs
Ironworks (Fourth Street): Center Area Between Designated Signs
West Grand Avenue Lot (229 W. Grand Ave.): Center Area Between Designated Signs
Telfer Park (2100 Cranston Road): South East Area Between Designated Signs