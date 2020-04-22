BELOIT — When the Beloit Professional Baseball Association entered into a management agreement with Gateway Professional Baseball, it was thought to be a rather perfunctory move, just another step to the eventual sale of the club.
What it turned into is a big break for the still-owners of the Snappers. Clint Studer, the Snappers' prospective owner, will bear the losses that each team in Minor League Baseball will incur this season.
"That agreement was good as of March 1," Conerton said. "But we had talked about it for months before that. They wanted to take over the management aspect so they could get a feel for the franchise. Of course, no one could've seen this coming."
"This" is the increasing likelihood that there will be no baseball played at Pohlman Field this season.
The Snappers were scheduled to begin play on April 9, meaning two weeks have already gone by. Snappers chairman Dennis Conerton said he's trying to remain optimistic.
"It's getting bleaker by the day," Conerton said. "But nobody has closed any doors to playing the season. There has been talk about extending the regular season (past Labor Day), and not having an All-Star break, so that would make up for some of the dates missed. But everyone right now is in wait and see mode. There's no clear understanding of what the long-term outcome might be."
Conerton said the decisions are completely out of the hands of decision-makers at the club level.
"We keep in touch with the minor league administration and get in update every couple of weeks," Conerton said. "There are two major things that we are not in control of. The first thing is when the government is going to lift or modify the current restrictions in place. The second is what the Major League teams decide to do. The main thing we're trying to do is stay flexible and be ready when and if they do say we are coming back."
The good news locally is that, unlike several other Midwest League clubs, there have been no layoffs within the Snappers office.
It helps that it's an extremely lean staff, with just five full-time employees.
"They are out of the office for the most part," Conerton said. "Everyone is working from home, unless they absolutely have to go into the office for something. The seasonal employees we would normally hire, we just held off on those for the time being. This is just a once-in-a-lifetime type of situation, and we just have to wait it out."
One impact the pandemic had on the Snappers future is with the delaying of construction of the new stadium, as previously reported by Austin Montgomery in the Daily News.
"That's going to be about a month delay in the construction," Conerton said. "And that makes it likely we won't be able to open the 2021 season in the new ballpark."
With current talks centered around Minor League contraction, Conerton remains confident about the Snappers' future.
"From all parties involved, there's been nothing but positive things," Conerton said. "We have a very high confidence level that we aren't going to be involved in any contraction efforts, and that the stadium is going to be built. The management deal is different than the franchise sale, but that agreement really shows how much they are committed to being here long-term."
