CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa.—The Beloit Snappers closed out a successful road trip with a 10-5 victory at Cedar Rapids Sunday afternoon.
Beloit won four of six in its week-long series against the Kernels, taking two of three over the weekend.
In Sunday’s game, the Snappers broke a scoreless tie with four runs in the fourth inning. Griffin Conine stayed remarkably hot, crushing his fifth home run in his last nine games. The two-run blast was matched by Nic Ready, who drove home Zachary Owings with his third round-tripper of the season to make it 4-0.
The lead was short-lived, as the Kernels rallied for four of their own in the bottom of the inning against Snappers starter Antonio Velez.
The game stayed at 4-4 until the top of the seventh when the Snappers broke the tie on double by Ynmanoi Marinez that plated Tevin Mitchell. Will Banfield followed with a two-run double to give the Snappers’ bullpen some cushion.
Ready homered again in the eighth to make it 8-4. After a solo homer by Cedar Rapids’ Jair Camargo in the bottom of the eighth, the Snappers closed the scoring on an RBI double by Thomas Jones and a sacrifice fly by Conine.
Jake Walters (1-1) picked up the win in relief for Beloit, going 2 1-3 innings without allowing a run.
On Saturday, the Snappers defeated the Kernels 8-5 behind a Conine homer among 11 hits. Beloit trailed 3-2 heading into the seventh inning. Conine walked with the bases loaded to tie the game, and Ricky Aracena hit a sacrifice fly to put Beloit ahead for good.
Beloit starter Alberto Guerrero struck out 10 in six innings, allowing three runs on four hits in the process.
On Friday night, the Snappers fell 2-1, accumulating only three hits in the process. Kameron Misner hit a solo homer to account for Beloit’s only tally. Zach King (0-3) was the tough-luck loser, allowing two runs in six innings while striking out eight.
The Snappers will take their customary Monday off before returning to Pohlman Field Tuesday to host a struggling Peoria team that has started the season with a 6-10 record.