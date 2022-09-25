CHICAGO (AP)—As soon as Roquan Smith saw the ball tipped at the line, he knew what he had to do.
The star linebacker raced in front of the intended target, and four plays later, the Chicago Bears celebrated one wild victory.
CHICAGO (AP)—As soon as Roquan Smith saw the ball tipped at the line, he knew what he had to do.
The star linebacker raced in front of the intended target, and four plays later, the Chicago Bears celebrated one wild victory.
Smith set up Cairo Santos’ game-ending field goal when he intercepted Davis Mills deep in Houston territory, and the Bears beat former coach Lovie Smith and the Texans 23-20 on Sunday.
Khalil Herbert ran for a career-high 157 yards and two touchdowns. And Chicago rushed for 281 yards even though top running back David Montgomery exited in the early going with knee and ankle injuries.
The Texans had third-and-1 at their 26 when defensive tackle Angelo Blackson reached up with his right hand and tipped a pass intended for Rex Burkhead. Smith, who missed practice all week because of a hip injury, intercepted it at the 30 and returned it to the 12.
Chicago had Herbert run, then downed the ball twice before Santos nailed a 30-yarder as time expired.
“It was big time just being available, but I was focused all week because I knew I was going to give myself a shot to play in the game,” Smith said. “I still wasn’t all the way there but, hey, halfway is better than no way. I’m happy.”
The Bears (2-1) angered their fans with conservative calls at times and were booed loudly at the end of the first half when they opted to run out the clock rather than use any timeouts with Houston (0-2-1) leading by one.
Justin Fields had another difficult game. But the Bears at least did enough to bounce back against a struggling team after losing to the rival Packers.
Herbert, whose previous high was 100 yards as a rookie last season, made it 10-0 when he scored from the 11 in the first quarter. He also broke off a 52-yard run early in the third and ran it in from the 1 to give the Bears a short-lived 20-17 lead.
Smith was largely a nonfactor through the first two games after missing the preseason. He opted to “hold in” with contract extension talks at a standstill and wound up returning to practice in late August with no new deal.
His status for this game got thrown into question when he showed up on the injury report during the week after being hurt in last week’s loss at Green Bay. But he came through with the big play, putting the Bears in position to pull out a tight win.
“I couldn’t believe it,” Smith said. “It fell right to me. They say catch the ones that come right to you, and I did it and the rest is history.”
Mills thought he made the right read, and he credited the Bears’ defense.
“We talk about it a lot: Tip balls never touch the ground,” he said. “Got through my progression, made the correct read, had Rex open and just, the ball got tipped at the line. Nothing I can really do about it there. Good play by the defense.”
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.