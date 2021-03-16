JANESVILLE—A slow-no-wake order has been placed on the Rock River from the Indianford Dam in northern Rock County to the West BR Townline Road Bridge, according to a news release from the Rock County Sheriff’s Office.
The water level for the Rock River at Afton is at 6.99 feet. County ordinance requires a slow-no-wake speed restriction be placed on the water craft on the Rock River when water levels exceed 6.50 feet in Afton.
Slow-no-wake restrictions require water craft to travel at minimum speed.