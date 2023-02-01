Florida Rashada Football

Pittsburg quarterback Jaden Rashada (5) is pressured by Liberty's Grant Buckey (72) during the 2022 CIF State Football Championship Division 1-A game at Saddleback College in Mission Viejo, Calif., on Dec. 10, 2022.

 JOSE CARLOS FAJARDO - member, Bay Area News Group

The opening of college football's traditional signing period for high school prospects brought an apparent end to two of the cycle's most notable recruitments.

Blue-chip quarterback Jaden Rashada, who signed with Florida in December and then asked to be released from the commitment when a name, imagine and likeness deal fell through, announced Wednesday he is going to Arizona State.

