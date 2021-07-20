JANESVILLE—A woman described Tuesday her multi-day crack cocaine binge with the man standing trial this week in Rock County Court for the December 2017 murder of a Janesville woman.
Julian D. Collazo, 24, is on trial for the second time for the murder of Christine H. Scaccia-Lubeck, who was found dead in her Janesville home Dec. 9, 2017.
The first trial ended when a jury couldn’t agree on a verdict.
The defense suggested at the first trial that it wasn’t Collazo who stabbed Lubeck to death, but rather a woman who had met Collazo several days before the murder, Nicole R. Kazar, now 27. The same defense is expected at this trial.
Kazar did not testify at the first trial. She testified Tuesday that she never met Lubeck and had never been to Lubeck’s house.
Kazar said she was homeless, working as a prostitute and addicted to crack at the time of the murder, and had met Collazo, also homeless, a few days before.
She said she and Collazo were smoking a lot of crack after they met that December, and she hadn’t slept for up to six days during the binge.
Rock County District Attorney David O’Leary led Kazar through a series of Facebook Messenger conversations she had with Collazo throughout the afternoon and evening of Dec. 8. Shortly before 7 p.m., Collazo messaged Kazar: “What I just did, all of this is for you, not for me. ... I got her for everything.”
Kazar messaged back: “wym,” or what do you mean? He did not reply.
The two don’t have any more contact until 9:03 p.m., when Collazo called Kazar. Kazar said she doesn’t recall what was said.
At 9:36, she tells Collazo she is on her way to meet him at a gas station.
Kazar described meeting Collazo the night of the murder, getting money from Collazo and buying crack from a dealer who had given her a ride there.
The two smoked the crack and then bought more crack and smoked that, she said.
Collazo showed up in a white SUV that belonged to Lubeck, with the back seat filled with items Collazo had stolen from Lubeck, including a handgun, Kazar said.
They sold the handgun and other items to get money to buy crack, Kazar said.
Later that night, the two headed south to see her children in Mississippi, Kazar said.
It wasn’t until they were on the road that Collazo told her he had killed someone, she said.
The two were arrested in Cape Girardeau, Missouri, on Dec. 9.
In the courtroom, defense attorney Jeffrey Jensen had a contentious exchange with Kazar, questioning her memory of the events surrounding the murder.
O’Leary asked Kazar to read notes Collazo passed to Kazar while they were in jail in Cape Girardeau, in which he apologizes for getting her into trouble.
“I was in the heat of the moment and felt invincible and felt no one could stop me, not even myself,” one note read.
The note says Collazo and Kazar never had sex or even kissed.
Defense attorney Jensen questioned Kazar about the events leading up to the murder, and the back-and-forth got testy at times.
Kazar attributed her sketchy memory to the time that has passed and to her drug abuse at the time. Yet she said she clearly remembered the places she visited the night of the murder, Dec. 8. She said she knows she wasn’t at Lubeck’s house and that she didn’t know Lubeck.
The trial is scheduled to continue into next week, but O’Leary has indicated he thinks it could wrap up by the end of this week.