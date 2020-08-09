Tuesday is a primary election, but it’s likely to be the deciding vote in the Rock County clerk race.
Yuri Rashkin, a county board member, is challenging incumbent Clerk Lisa Tollefson in the Democratic primary.
No one else is running for the office, so it’s likely Tuesday’s winner will be the next clerk, barring the unlikely event of a successful write-in campaign.
Rashkin has pointed out election-related errors that occurred on Tollefson’s watch, including leaving a name off the ballot for about 200 absentee voters in the spring county board elections, which Tollefson corrected by issuing new ballots. The candidate won.
Another mistake was an election-night clerical error that resulted in the misreporting of the Janesville School Board elections in April 2016. A candidate thought she had won, only to find out later she had lost.
Tollefson said she takes responsibility for the errors and has implemented measures she believes will prevent them in the future.
She points out that Rashkin doesn’t have her extensive background in running elections.
The clerk’s office issues marriage licenses, processes passport applications and handles county board minutes, in addition to duties related to elections.
Tollefson was appointed to the county clerk’s position in 2015. Prior to that she served as the town clerk in the Town of Harmony.
Rashkin represents District 15 on the Rock County Board, which includes Beloit wards 16, 17 and 18. He previously served on the Janesville City Council.