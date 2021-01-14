JANESVILLE—The Rock County Sheriff’s Office is seeking to drastically upgrade and consolidate its facilities—with a preliminary price tag of about $116 million.
The sheriff’s office should raze the nearly 100-year-old Pinehurst building, according to recommendations from a space needs assessment filed with the county board ahead of its Thursday meeting.
Pinehurst, while not the only sheriff’s office facility that would see changes under the plans, was first built in the late 1920s to be a tuberculosis sanatorium, according to the report filed Dec. 22 by Milwaukee-based Venture Architects.
Sheriff Troy Knudson expects the price listed in the report to go down as the project moves forward. Simply repairing some of the more urgent problems would not be smart investments, he added.
“Recommended improvements are costly, perhaps prohibitive given the age and inefficiency of the present facility,” the report states of improvements that would be needed for the roofing, windows, electrical system, lighting, water infiltration and fire alarm system.
“For many, many years, we’ve operated across the country in basically a warehousing philosophy of what we do with inmates (in the jail),” Knudson said. “And we’ve seen very high recidivism rates here in the United States.
“This gives us an opportunity to look at why that may be, and what we might be able to do to improve that moving forward.”
For example, volunteers who run programs for inmates, such as church programs or Alcoholics Anonymous and Narcotics Anonymous groups, could have a more centralized area to meet under planned renovations.
Knudson said as it stands now with facilities spread across several buildings, it can take much longer to meet large numbers of inmates.
The kitchen space for the jail, he said, is also small and short on freezer or storage space.
Additionally, Knudson said, he wanted to “rectify” the absence of outdoor recreation space for inmates since a previous expansion effort in 2011.
Another area Knudson said is in need of improvement is the shower setup.
The showers in the secure section of the jail are outside of the inmate housing space.
He said it’s “very staff intensive” to move inmates in and out of the showers.
Adding showers in the housing unit would be more efficient for the jail staff and more convenient for the inmates, the sheriff said. Inmates wouldn’t be restricted to showering only three times per week.
“Eighty inmates, four showerheads in a day,” Strouse said, referencing the setup for a jail unit.
The county board accepted a report on the project Thursday. Board member Bob Yeomans asked if the project could mean savings on personnel.
John Sabinash of Venture Architects suggested fewer jailers would be needed to move inmates to and from showers, and he said a more efficient law enforcement services area could mean deputies spending more time on patrol.
Efficiency also extends more broadly to the entire sheriff’s office under the planned changes. Different parts of the office are spread across different county buildings.
Recently, Knudson said, they had training for which they sent participants to the Rock County Job Center. Ideally, they would have a space of their own they could use for that.
The sheriff said they pay about $107,000 in rent each year to use other county buildings to host the Emergency Management Bureau and the Emergency Operations Center in one location and the Community Corrections and Training Bureaus in another.
The Pinehurst Building includes much more than the jail’s work release program, also known as Huber.
The building can house up to 185 inmates—most of which are minimum security—but it also is home to administrative offices and law enforcement services—such as patrol and detectives, the sheriff said.
For such a large undertaking, Knudson said, the public should see the price tag but also prorate it over many, many years.
“We’re probably not going to be building again anytime in the near future, so we have to make sure that we anticipate what we may need—not just for today but for what we might need in the future,” he said.