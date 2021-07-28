JANESVILLE—A second suspect accused in a shooting incident at a Town of Rock strip club on June 20, 2020 has avoided jail time.
Damont D. Green, 28, of Beloit, was sentenced Wednesday to 30 months probation for his part in the shooting incident outside the Blu Astor Gentlemen’s Club.
Jaquczeas A. Wiggins, 24, of Beloit, was the other suspect in the shooting incident. He was sentenced in April to five years probation and 105 days in jail, which he already had served by the time he was sentenced. He pleaded guilty to two counts of second degree reckless injury.
Green pleaded guilty Wednesday to first-degree reckless injury and recklessly endangering safety.
Four other people were hit when the two men exchanged gunfire at the strip club.
As part of a plea agreement, charges of attempted first-degree intentional homicide and several counts of first-degree reckless injury and first-degree recklessly endangering safety were dismissed.
Green said Wiggins hit him inside the club, and Green didn’t pull his gun.
Green already had a gun, and Wiggins went to the parking lot to retrieve his, and the two confronted each other in the club’s entryway, firing at each other, according to the criminal complaint.
Both Green and Wiggins said they were defending themselves. Twenty days earlier, Wiggins had shot at Green and hit the car Green was driving in Beloit, according to an affidavit Green filed.
A court-ordered mental health assessment found Green suffered from PTSD from the earlier incident.
Green said he is sorry that innocent people were hurt, but he feels that taking away his gun rights is “weird” because he had to defend himself or die.
Judge Barbara McCrory said she understood Green’s concern, but, “The idea of street justice is causing too many problems, in my estimation. … Doing what you did is also putting other people at risk, people that weren’t part of that fight.”
McCrory noted that Wiggins also is prohibited from carrying a firearm.
McCrory said she accepted the plea agreement because of Green’s limited criminal history, that he successfully completed probation in a previous case, and that the best way to work on his PTSD would be outside of prison.
“Thank goodness more people weren’t seriously injured, or worse, killed,” Assistant District Attorney Alex Goulart said of the shooting.
Goulart noted that Green has good reason to get PTSD treatment and follow the rules of probation, because if his probation is revoked, the state will argue for a prison sentence.