JANESVILLE—Rock County Judge Michael Haakenson has announced he will run for re-election in April.
County judges appointed him in 2012 to be a part-time family court commissioner. He became a full-time commissioner in 2013, according to a news release. In 2015, he was elected to his current role as judge.
Haakenson presides over the county’s intoxicated-driving treatment court and the family recovery court. He also works with the county’s Evidence-Based Decision Making Ad Hoc Committee.
He graduated from the University of Wisconsin Law School in 1988 and clerked with a state Supreme Court justice in 1988 and 1989. He then joined the Janesville law firm that would become Haakenson & Haakenson.