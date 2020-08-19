JANESVILLE—About 15 residents gathered at the Rock County Courthouse on Wednesday to continue their stand against social injustices ranging from nationwide police brutality and racial inequality in the criminal justice system.
The rally was led by Beloit minister Michael Bell.
During the morning courthouse event, Bell invited Rock County Sheriff Troy Knudson to speak about police use of force.
Knudson laid out steps he said the sheriff’s office has taken to inventory, analyze and annually review all use-of-force incidents to make sure the sheriff’s office is following its own policies.
Bell said he believes the sheriff’s office and the Janesville Police Department are making strides to avoid using deadly force, such as the kind that resulted in the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis in May.
Bell said if he had the chance to talk with Vice President Michael Pence, who was in Darien on Wednesday, he’d remind the vice president that there are ongoing calls for justice over police-involved killings of Black people.
Bell said he also would point out that federal loan bailouts during the COVID-19 pandemic might have helped some corporations weather the economic fallout, but much of that economic relief never reached the most vulnerable segments of the middle class.
“We want to continue to hold these gatherings to try to continue to focus on so many issues we face,” Bell told The Gazette. “And we want to do it in unity with each other. In unity.
“If I was to talk to the vice president today, I’d remind him of that. And I’d ask him to please do that, too. In unity. To please do his job for the people.”