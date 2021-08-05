MILTON—The Milton Police Department has changed its recruitment process to help widen its hiring pool.
Milton Chief of Police Scott Marquardt has proposed updating his department’s Academy Attendee pay scale and a commitment contracts.
Attracting not only more candidates but the right candidates for police officer positions requires a different approach, the chief said.
“What we were finding is that we were getting fewer applicants overall, which is a theme in law enforcement throughout the county,” Marquardt said. “Because we were limiting the pool of candidates to only those who already were certifiable, our pool grew even smaller.”
In light of this, the city is now hiring an employee and providing employee pay and benefits while sponsoring their attendance at the police academy at Blackhawk Technical College.
“There’s no doubt that the national climate of concern for policing is playing a role,” Marquardt said. “I think that it’s playing a role early in potential applicants’ lives when they decide that policing is a career they want to get into. It limits the pool.”
During the new sponsoring process, the police department is incurring new expenses as it pays in advance for officer training.
A new position of “police officer recruit” has been created for new hires who have yet to complete police academy training.
“We send somebody to the academy and teach them how to drive, how to shoot, how to handcuff people and how to write an accident report,” Marquardt said.
There are some skills, however, that candidates bring or they develop over time, he said.
“You don’t train in the academy people to have good common sense, analytical skills, empathy, the ability to talk to people, good reasoning and good judgement. Those are the things that we look for and then we’ll train for the rest of it,” the police chief said.
The changes include requiring candidate to be eligible to begin police academy training, accepting an hourly wage of $18.48 (which is approximately 75% of the starting wage of full-time officers) and submitting to an extended probationary period that includes 18 weeks of academy attendance.
An additional employment contract for police officer recruits was developed to help recoup city expenses. For example, the Wisconsin Department of Justice will reimburse the academy for the tuition expenses for recruits who graduate. The Milton Police Department will be billed for sponsored recruits who do not successfully graduate.
The new employment contract requires the employee to reimburse the city should they leave within three years of employment as a police officer.
The latest police officer recruit, Samantha Ziebell, will start academy training at Blackhawk Technical College on Aug. 9. Upon completion she will begin field training with Milton officers.
“She has been passionate about entering this career for a long time and is doing it for the right reasons,” Marquardt said. “She has demonstrated that she has a desire to care for people. She’s done that in her own life already.”