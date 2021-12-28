BELOIT
Everyone’s invited to a rare opportunity that’s expected to be a real hoot.
People can view and learn about Arctic owls at a program offered by Hoo’s Woods Raptor Center.
Hoo’s Woods Raptor Center Executive Director Dianne Moller will be bringing a great gray owl, named Queen, and a snowy owl, known as Wesley, on Jan. 15 from her center near Milton to the Welty Environmental Center in Beloit.
The non-releasable, trained education birds will be on hand for the 30-minute presentation, starting at 3 p.m., about the natural history, breeding, habitat and behaviors of owls.
“These birds are just so rare and interesting to see, and we wanted to do something fun,” Moller said. “You don’t get to see them very often because they are nocturnal and they like to hide.”
Following the Hoo’s Woods presentation, guests can discover what owls eat by dissecting an owl pellet. A hike into owl habitat will follow, starting at 4:40 p.m.
Snowy owls are the largest owl by weight in North America and breed in the Arctic. Great gray owls are rare and the tallest owls in the world, nesting in the dense boreal forests across Alaska and Canada.
Not only are the birds beautiful, but they are not often seen in southern Wisconsin.
Moller said there is an average of possibly one to four sightings of great gray owls a year in Wisconsin during the winter. This year, she said, there were no sightings.
In some years, there are 20 to 40 snowy owl sightings in the state, although those sightings have been more frequent this year due to changes in their feeding patterns.
Wesley, the snowy own, was admitted to Hoo’s Woods with a broken wing after being hit by a car seven years ago.
The center is able to keep him with a special federal education permit which allows his appearance in educational programs. He cannot fly, Moller said, and a lot of work and training has gone into training him.
The gray owl, Queen, arrived from a center in Spooner after she had been hit by a car requiring wing surgery. Moller said Hoo’s Woods is the only center in the Midwest with a great gray owl, which she acknowledged is a privilege and an opportunity.
Hoo’s Woods Raptor Center is a non-profit organization founded in 1998 by Moller, who grew up in Beloit and graduated from Beloit Memorial High School in 1978. The center is dedicated to the education and rehabilitation of raptor species including owls, eagles, hawks, falcons and vultures.
Moller said the center has 10 permanent residents and one of the top collections of birds in the Midwest.
Hoo’s Woods is licensed but not funded by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources. Its sole funding comes from grants, gifts and educational program fees. Its permits and liability restrict it from being open to the general public.
The center rehabilitates more than 100 injured and orphaned raptors annually with 60% success returning them to the wild. Center workers do 120 outreach programs annually for schools, libraries, clubs, conservation groups and other organizations, according to its website, hooswoods.org.
The Jan. 15 program is co-sponsored by Welty and the Rock County Conservationists. The cost to attend is $5 per person. To register, contact Welty Program Director Aaron Wilson at 608-362-6212 or aaron@weltycenter.org.