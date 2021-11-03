MILTON—The Milton School District issued a statement Wednesday morning to the families of students in the district responding to a post by a Milton student that juxtaposed images of football players from Milton and Janesville Parker high schools with a historic drawing of an African slave being whipped.
The post, which has circulated on social media, included two images that together depict violent and racial overtones.
The top photo showed a Milton football player, who appears to be white, standing next to a Janesville Parker football player, who appears to be Black, laying face down on the field. The photo was taken at a Sept. 17 football game at Milton High School.
The second photo was a historical drawing of a white man whipping a prone, naked Black man.
The “meme” for the combined images is captioned, “Slave begs for mercy after Master beats Viciously (1860 colorized).”
According to the Milton School District, the players did not give permission for the photo of them to be used in such a manner and they had no involvement in the creation of the meme.
Milton Police Chief Scott Marquardt said he referred the case to the Janesville Police Department because creation of the meme is believed to have occurred in Janesville.
In a statement issued Wednesday, the Milton School District decried the racial images posted on social media.
“The School District of Milton is committed to maintaining an educational environment that is free from all forms of racism, harassment, and discrimination. This post is abhorrent, inconsistent with the policies of the District, and has no place in our community,” the school district statement read. “Upon being made aware of the post, the School District of Milton took immediate action to investigate and has referred the matter to the local police authorities. Given that this situation involves student misconduct, under state and federal laws, we are unable to comment any further.”
In a second statement released Wednesday, the school district said the Milton High School student who posted the images had been identified. It also stated the students depicted in the photograph had no part in posting the image online.
”We want to express our support to the two students portrayed in the image and to their families. Their photo was used without their consent in the creation of this racist image. These students have been victimized and deserve compassion and understanding. As it relates to the student that created the racist image, this individual is also a minor,” the statement from the district read. “Milton High School will continue to follow disciplinary procedures as outlined in the student handbook and student code of conduct. However, given that this situation involved student misconduct, we cannot comment further.”
The Janesville Police Department said in a news release that Janesville and Milton police discussed the incident and determined that the act occurred in the City of Janesville by a Milton High School student. The investigation is ongoing and interviews with involved parties are underway.
According to the release, the image was shared on the social media platform Snapchat.