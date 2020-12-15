JANESVILLE — A man was sentenced Tuesday for a July 16, 2018 stabbing in Janesville.
Shedrick D. Baldwin, 30, pleaded guilty Tuesday to a reduced charge of second-degree recklessly endangering safety in accordance with a plea agreement..
Rock County Judge Barbara McCrory sentenced him to 14 months in prison and 30 months of extended supervision.
Assistant District Attorney Mary Bricco said Baldwin will be confined for “a couple more months,” as he has 330 days of sentence credit for time that he has been in custody since the stabbing.
Baldwin, whose last known address was in Beloit, was arrested in November 2018 in Racine in connection with the July 16, 2018 stabbing of Ladale M. Johnson of Janesville in the 1800 block of Green Forest Run in Janesville.
Defense attorney Walter Isaacson said his client also has served some of his time at a prison in Boscobel, where he was at times on lockdown for 23 or 24 hours per day.
Given the time he has been incarcerated since then—about two years when accounting for the prison term, as he was revoked from supervision because of the stabbing—officials said the sentence was fair.
Bricco said the facts from the stabbing were “somewhat complicated” and concerned a relationship Baldwin had with a woman Johnson knew. She said it was still “really ridiculous” that someone almost died over their dispute.
Baldwin spoke briefly during the video hearing, saying the case made him spiritually, emotionally and mentally stronger.
He had faced sentences much harsher than what he ended up receiving, and he thought about the time he was spending away from his mom and kids.
“And not being able to tell them when I’m coming home,” he continued. “Just hearing the plea agreement itself from 60 years and life imprisonment—it had changed me and made me open my eyes to a lot of things.”