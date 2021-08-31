MILTON—A Fort Atkinson man faces felony charges after he shot into the back seat of a car Friday night, police said.
Nathan B. Baumeister, 25, was charged in Rock County Court on Monday with second-degree recklessly endangering safety, possessing a firearm while intoxicated, pointing a gun at a person and disorderly conduct while armed.
Milton Police Chief Scott Marquardt said Baumeister was pushing a car on Parkview Drive when the incident occurred.
Baumeister had come to the aid of a family member whose car became disabled, police said in a news release.
Baumeister and the driver argued about how to move the car, and as Baumeister pushed, the driver stopped because she was afraid she would run into the rear of the truck that Baumeister arrived in, according to the criminal complaint.
“Baumeister became angry, walked to the driver’s side of the car and pulled a handgun from his waistband,” the release states. “He initially pointed the gun at the driver, then moved the gun to his right, and shot one round into the back seat of the car. He told investigating officers that he did so out of frustration and didn’t intend to hurt anyone.”
Baumeister had a 9mm handgun loaded with 17 rounds in a holster, the criminal complaint indicates.
Police and sheriff’s deputies responded around 7:40 p.m. after the county 911 center received numerous calls.
One caller said the shot went off as she drove by, and she felt the concussion through her car door.
Officers conducted a high-risk traffic stop, but Baumeister was taken into custody quietly, Marquardt said.
Baumeister admitted he had been drinking, and he registered a blood-alcohol content slightly above the legal limit for driving, according to the complaint.
Baumeister made his initial court appearance Monday, when he was released on a signature bond and was ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and possess no firearm while his case is pending.