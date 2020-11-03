Rock County’s closing tally Tuesday night of all in-person votes showed Amy Loudenbeck poised to become a decade-long member of the state Assembly.
Yet, like many other statewide and national races in Tuesday’s election, Rock County’s election results at press time hadn’t included the scores of absentee votes mailed in or dropped off that town and county clerks’ offices indicated they’d received, but hadn’t yet fully counted Tuesday night.
Preliminary totals of walk-in voters showed Loudenbeck, the Clinton Republican and veteran state lawmaker won re-election against Elizabeth Locher-Abel, a former English teacher almost 2 to 1.
If the full count, including absentee votes, shows Loudenbeck as the winner, the 9-year incumbent assemblywoman will return to the 31st for another term.
Loudenbeck, a former Greater Beloit Chamber of Commerce leader, said in an earlier interview she believed the biggest issue her district faces is “uncertainty” over public health and the overall economy amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Loudenbeck has said she favors mask-wearing as a preventative measure against the spread of COVID-19—as long as it’s presented as a choice, not an enforced state mandate.
Loudenbeck has said she thinks Gov. Tony Evers’s mandates requiring masks in public, and his earlier COVID-19 stay-at-home orders were “illegal” and a political overreach by the Democrat governor.
She said when conservative lawmakers moved to overturn Evers’s orders, they “had no plan in place” to keep Wisconsin residents safe during the pandemic.
Lochner-Abel, a longtime public school teacher who retired before trying to enter state politics this year, has criticized Republicans who control the statehouse for its successful pushing of the state’s Supreme Court to throw out the governor’s Safer at Home orders, a move she said she opposes.
Loudenbeck’s campaign went into the home stretch the last few weeks with a political strategy that appeared to target independent voters.
Radio ad spots cast Loudenbeck as having a decidedly rural sensibility, along with a pragmatic willingness to listen to people in her district regardless of their political stripes.
Loudenbeck for years has held a budget-builder’s seat on the legislature’s influential Joint Finance Committee, said in a Gazette interview that she aimed to “lead without fear” during the COVID era, and that she’d “try to instill confidence in the public that the government is going to listen to people and support a stable economy.”