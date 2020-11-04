Unofficial election results in Rock and Walworth counties show Rep. Amy Loudenbeck, R-Clinton, has defeated Democratic challenger Elizabeth Lochner-Abel.
In Rock County, Loudenbeck (9,139 votes, 55.5%) beat out Lochner-Abel (7,297 votes, 44.3%). In Walworth County, Loudenbeck received 10,822 votes to Lochner-Abel's 6,252 votes, unofficial results from both clerk's offices show.
Loudenbeck, a former Greater Beloit Chamber of Commerce leader, said in an earlier interview she believed the biggest issue her district faces is “uncertainty” over public health and the overall economy amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Loudenbeck has said she favors mask-wearing as a preventative measure against the spread of COVID-19—as long as it’s presented as a choice, not an enforced state mandate.
Loudenbeck has said she thinks Gov. Tony Evers’s mandates requiring masks in public, and his earlier COVID-19 stay-at-home orders were “illegal” and a political overreach by the Democrat governor.
She said when conservative lawmakers moved to overturn Evers’s orders, they “had no plan in place” to keep Wisconsin residents safe during the pandemic.
Lochner-Abel, a longtime public school teacher who retired before trying to enter state politics this year, has criticized Republicans who control the statehouse for its successful pushing of the state’s Supreme Court to throw out the governor’s Safer at Home orders, a move she said she opposes.
Loudenbeck’s campaign went into the home stretch the last few weeks with a political strategy that appeared to target independent voters.
Radio ad spots cast Loudenbeck as having a decidedly rural sensibility, along with a pragmatic willingness to listen to people in her district regardless of their political stripes.