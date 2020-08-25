ROCK COUNTY, Wis. — Some local police officials welcome Gov. Tony Evers’ police-reform proposals, but one questions whether they are the solution to recent incidents in which police actions have led to death or injury among Black people nationwide.
Evers renewed his call for police reforms after Jacob Blake, 29, was shot by a Kenosha police officer repeatedly. Blake, a Black man, was unarmed and now is paralyzed. Protests and rioting have occurred in Kenosha since the incident.
Janesville Police Chief Dave Moore said many of Evers’ proposals are already in place in Janesville, and he supports them, in large part.
“But I don’t know if it’s going to get law enforcement agencies to where they want to be because it’s all about culture. It’s all about caring for others,” Moore said.
“I think what is effective is hiring very good people, providing them very good training, equipment, policy and supervision, all in an effort to develop this culture, this shared vision, that honors the sanctity of life and a belief in treating everyone with respect and using force appropriately,” Moore said.
One of the governor’s proposals is a ban on choke holds.
Rock County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Craig Strouse said deputies have not used choke holds during his 26 years at the sheriff’s office, but he could see a rare situation when the holds are justified.
Strouse, a former jail commander, said a jailer faced with deadly force should be able to use a choke hold in self defense.
Asked for comment, Beloit Police Chief David Zibolski issued a statement:
“I support reasonable legislation that will create better transparency with the public and ensure appropriate accountability and training of our law enforcement professionals.”
Zibolski said he is hopeful that “sound legislation” will be adopted.
Among Evers’ proposals:
- Establish statewide use-of-force standards, including the principle that police should use the least amount of force necessary and deadly force only as a last resort.
- Prohibit discipline of an officer for reporting a violation.
- Require officers to complete at least eight hours of training on use-of-force and de-escalation techniques each year.
- Create a $1 million program to pay for community organizations that use evidence-based outreach- and violence-interruption strategies and connect people to community supports.
- Allow lawsuits against people who unnecessarily summon police with the intent to cause harm, such as infringe on a person’s rights or causing someone to feel harassed or humiliated.
- Require the Department of Justice to publish an annual report on use of force, including demographic information about those involved in each incident.
- Prohibit no-knock search warrants.
- Require an employment file for each employee.
- Require each candidate for positions as police officers or jailers to authorize their previous employer to disclose their employment files.