JANESVILLE—A teenage girl told a Rock County judge she doesn’t feel like justice was served in the case of a 71-year-old Janesville man who secretly put a camera in her bedroom.
She called the punishment for Jack D. Fleming, “insulting.” Fleming also put a camera in the girl’s mother’s room.
“I went through a tremendous amount of stress that not only took a toll on my mental health but my physical health as well,” she said. “It’s crazy how our bodies react to stress. For me, my hair started falling out, and I developed two herniated discs in my spine, which hurt 24/7.”
But Assistant District Attorney Richard Sullivan said Fleming, a Vietnam War veteran who has been a plumber for about 50 years, was an extremely low risk to reoffend.
Despite being older than most other defendants who appear in court on criminal cases, Fleming’s criminal record before this incident was nonexistent. Officials were appreciative of his level of remorse, too.
Fleming reached an agreement with the district attorney’s office to plead no contest to three misdemeanors—two counts of disorderly conduct as acts of domestic abuse and one count of invading privacy by using a surveillance device.
Fleming also pleaded guilty to a single felony count of invading privacy of someone younger than 18, but that conviction will be held open if he is able to successfully complete three years of probation, a term that includes 120 days of jail with work-release privileges.
Judge John Wood also ordered Fleming to complete sex offender treatment, which was part of the plea agreement.
On March 9, the girl and her mother showed police two iPhone charging docks that had cameras in them, according to the criminal complaint. Fleming had bought new iPhones in September 2019, and the charging docks came the next month.
The girl and her mother expressed frustration that their claims weren’t adequately or completely investigated.
The mother’s statement, which someone else read in court, said she is both “depressed and under constant stress.”
“My daughter hasn’t kissed a boy, yet, but was already exploited by a pervert,” she wrote.
The girl, who said she didn’t want to take the case to trial because she’s exhausted and couldn’t risk him being found not guilty, said it would not be fair to call what Fleming did a “mistake or an accident.”
“A ‘mistake’ is forgetting your wallet at home. A ‘mistake’ is putting your shirt inside out,” the girl said. “You know what’s not a ‘mistake?’ Buying a camera disguised as a phone charger, setting it up in a teenage girl’s bedroom and then watching her God knows how many times, both dressed and undressed.”
Fleming said Tuesday he was “very, very sorry” for his actions.
“It breaks my heart to hear them say that they’ve gone through all this,” he said. “I can tell you it hurts me deeply that I’ve hurt them in this way. I’m so sorry for my behavior, and I can assure you this is never going to happen again to anybody else.”