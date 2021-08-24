hot Janesville man accused of fourth OWI offense Aug 24, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +1 Shane Okroley Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save JANESVILLE—A Janesville man faces his fourth operating while intoxicated offense after Town of Beloit police arrested him Aug. 13.Shane M. Okroley, 31, was held on a $1,000 cash bond after his initial appearance in Rock County Court on Aug. 17.Okroley was arrested after residents reported a man stumbling around his car in the area of Lilac Drive and Inman Parkway at 2:18 p.m. Aug. 13, according to the criminal complaint.Okroley’s previous intoxicated-driving convictions were in 2011, 2012 and 2015.An OWI is a felony in Wisconsin upon the fourth offense. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Repeat Intoxicated Drivers Town Of Beloit Rock County Court Recommended for you Trending Now Deadly, shooting-filled weekend brings Beloit near past years' gun violence figures Settlement reached in 2018 civil lawsuit filed by former Hononegah student Two fair housing complaints in Beloit to be investigated by independent firm UPDATE: One dead, others injured in weekend shootings 'High risk' traffic stop at Beloit hotel results in SWAT response, stolen firearm recovered Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Beloit Daily News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime