JANESVILLE—Local officials are preparing just in case voters encounter harassment, intimidation or people carrying guns at the polls Tuesday.
People with guns have become a regular occurrence at political events in the area in recent years.
Those carrying them have said they are just exercising their Second Amendment rights or that they are providing security.
But some find the presence of a gun while they are waiting to vote intimidating.
Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul this week issued a warning about disrupting elections, including “displaying firearms in an intimidating or threatening manner in or near a polling place.”
The Wisconsin Elections Commission last week issued a memo to election officials on firearms, militias and other voting security issues.
Wisconsin does not ban firearms at the polls, but local governments can.
In Beloit, Clerk-Treasurer Lori Stottler said six of the city’s polling places prohibit firearms on the premises.
“In the other two locations being churches, (Beloit Police Interim Chief Thomas Stigler) will determine any credible threats and allow law enforcement to manage any incidents,” Stottler said. “The Beloit Police Department and Rock County Sheriff’s Office have been fantastic partners in responding to issues at our polling places, and while it is my hope I don’t have to call them, we have discussed emergency plans and are as prepared as we can be.”
Janesville has never allowed weapons inside polling places, said city Clerk-Treasurer Dave Godek, and all four polling places are posted as such.
But disruptions or carrying guns outside the polls is a gray area. Janesville Police Chief Dave Moore said people have Second Amendment rights to carry firearms, but police can be called to monitor situations where armed people are present.
Rock County Sheriff Troy Knudson said deputies are training this week on how to handle poll disruptions.
Guns are forbidden on school grounds, Knudson noted, and some government buildings ban firearms on their premises, but there’s no ban on openly carrying weapons at some other polling places.
“If an election inspector says there’s a problem with people intimidating voters waiting to get in, that would certainly get our attention, and we would send somebody there to help navigate that issue,” Knudson said.
Knudson said he hopes such problems don’t happen here.
State law forbids advocating for a candidate within 100 feet of a poll, but that’s relatively short distance, and voters waiting in line could easily hear someone yelling from 100 feet away.
Moore said people have their First Amendment right to express themselves, within limits, outside the 100-foot zone.
Godek said he would err on the side of voters being free from intimidation and would ask police to intervene if disruptions won’t stop.
Moore said threats of violence are not protected speech, and “We certainly would intercede at that point and hope we could persuade people to behave properly. But sometimes, our fix is an arrest.”
Pointing a gun at someone could also prompt an arrest, Moore said.
Moore said he will appoint officers to monitor potential threats.
Knudson said he appointed a deputy to stay in touch with Rock County Clerk Lisa Tollefson, whose office collects and stores election results but does not run elections at the poll level.
Austin Montgomery contributed to this story.