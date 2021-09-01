MADISON—The U.S. Attorney in Madison on Wednesday charged a former Mercyhealth official and the operator of a former marketing firm in a kickback scheme that officials said defrauded the Janesville-based health system out of more than $3 million.
The Western District U.S. Attorney’s office charged former Mercyhealth vice president Barbara Bortner, 57, of Milton, and marketing firm operator Ryan Weckerly, 46, of Sycamore, Illinois, with wire fraud. Bortner also was charged with tax evasion and Weckerly was charged with aiding and abetting in the preparation of a false income tax return.
The two are suspected of creating business bank accounts to sock away checks and cash they’d siphoned off in a five-year-long scheme involving inflated billings by Weckerly.
Bortner and Weckerly both waived their rights to indictment by a grand jury and agreed to plead guilty, according to the release.
“The wire fraud and tax charges stem from Bortner and Weckerly’s involvement in a kickback scheme while she was the vice president of marketing at Mercyhealth,” the U.S. Attorney said in the release.
Mercyhealth is a multi-billion dollar nonprofit hospital and health care group that operates more than a half-dozen hospitals and more than 60 clinics across southern Wisconsin and northern Illinois.
Weckerly was owner of Morningstar Media Group, a marketing agency based in Sycamore, and his company did business as the health and wellness publication InVironments Magazine, the charging documents said.
“Beginning in February of 2015, Bortner and Weckerly devised a plan whereby he would submit inflated invoices to Bortner for his marketing work for Mercyhealth,” the release states.
“Bortner and Weckerly agreed that he would provide monetary kickbacks to Bortner for the funds he received from the inflated invoices,” the release continues. “In return, Bortner agreed she would continue to use Morningstar Media Group as the primary marketing agency for Mercyhealth. The kickback scheme continued until June of 2020 and involved over $3 million.”
Bortner failed to report her income from the kickbacks on her federal tax return in 2018, according to the release.
Weckerly was charged with aiding and abetting because he gave Bortner a false 1099 Form for 2019 that under-reported her compensation from Weckerly by excluding the amount of money received in the kickback scheme, according to the charging documents.
Weckerly wrote 103 checks which totaled more than $2 million to Bortner and also gave her cash. Bortner deposited much of the money in an account she created at the Bank of Milton, one of the charging documents states.
The Bank of Milton account was in the name of “WeInspire LLC,” the document states.
According to the charging document, Bortner created WeInspire to make it “appear that she was performing legitimate work for InVironments Magazine.”
“In reality, Bortner’s creation of WeInspire was an attempt to disguise the source of the kickback payments from Weckerly,” the charging document continued.
Bortner had been employed by Mercyhealth for about 30 years.
The charges against Bortner and Weckerly were the result of an Internal Revenue Service investigation.
Mercyhealth’s most recently available tax records show Bortner was being paid a $350,000 annual salary as the head of Mercy’s marketing division.