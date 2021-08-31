ELKHORN—The Walworth County Fairgrounds manager said Tuesday that his organization hired Honduran workers whose work visas were not valid, as federal investigators discovered.
However, the Walworth County Agricultural Society did not know the workers’ papers were not in order or that three workers were abused, the society’s Larry Gaffey said.
“We are victim of this whole thing, too,” Gaffey said. “It’s just really kind of sad.”
Society officials have not been charged.
An affidavit filed in U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Wisconsin said the workers were coerced into staying on the fairgrounds almost all the time, and when they visited local stores, they were watched.
The workers had been recruited to work in landscaping in Michigan, which is what their visas indicated, but when they flew in to Chicago, they were immediately driven to Elkhorn, where they were paid less that what they were promised, according to the affidavit.
When the workers complained, they were threatened with deportation.
Another Honduran on a temporary work permit, who oversaw the workers, has been indicted in U.S. District Court on charges of conspiracy to hire people outside the United States with false promises about their employment, illegally recruiting laborers, holding them by use of threats and abuse and harboring workers for financial gain.
Denis L. Rodriguez Oyuela, 37, pleaded not guilty to the charges Aug. 25.
Gaffey said Rodriguez Oyuela oversaw the migrant workers for the agricultural society last year and this year.
The workers were first brought in last year because local laborers couldn’t be found to do the work. The arrangement worked well, Gaffey said.
The name of the consultant that organized workers’ employment at the fairgrounds was blacked out in the court document.
Gaffey said his organization hired the consultant to complete the complex paperwork needed to hire the workers and bring them to the United States but didn’t suspect anything was amiss.
In a written statement Gaffey said the wage the workers earned—$9.50 an hour, according to the affidavit—is set by the U.S. government to protect American workers.
“We are frustrated that international workers brought to work at the fairgrounds were victims of what may best be described as a bait-and-switch,” the statement reads.
“We are also angry that a consultant we engaged to make sure everything was done legally and correctly appears to have at least sidestepped rules and cut corners. That’s not how we do business.”
The statement concluded, “We voluntarily agreed to exceed the prevailing wage when we heard the workers had been promised a different compensation.”