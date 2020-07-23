JANESVILLE—Neighbors of the Rock County 4-H Fair will see livestock coming and going from the fairgrounds next week even though the fair was canceled because of coronavirus concerns.
Various producer groups have arranged opportunities for FFA and 4-H youth to show their animals: sheep Tuesday, swine Wednesday, beef cattle Thursday and dairy cows Saturday.
With different animal groups each having their own days, interpersonal contact will be limited.
The public is not invited, so most of those on the fairgrounds will be competitors, close relatives, judges and other staff, and they’ll be strongly encouraged to follow virus-safety guidelines, such as wearing masks and keeping their distance, organizers said.
“Everybody wants to take the right precautions to do what we can for the kids,” said Jayson Butts, who with his wife, Courtney, are spearheading the swine competition Wednesday.
Numbers of youth showing animals will be down from what they would have been at the fair, Jayson said, in part because some families had already butchered their animals by the time the swine show was announced.
“It should be a fun show for all the exhibitors, and that’s the whole point of it,” said Aaron Bennett of the Rock County Sheep Producers.
About 50 exhibitors and more than 100 lambs will be at Tuesday’s show, Bennett said. The lambs will arrive at 8 a.m., with competition ending around 3:30 p.m. and everyone should be off the fairgrounds by 5:30 p.m. after cleanup.
Organizers will ask anyone entering the fairgrounds to sign a waiver of liability for COVD-19.
The sheep producers charged no entry fee, and each kid will get a free T-shirt along with ribbons and donated prizes.
The prizes replace the premium payments kids would have received at the fair, Bennett said.
For the first time ever, the sheep show will include a “Little Britches” competition in which kids ages 5-8 can show lambs, Bennett said.
