JANESVILLE — In what a Rock County Jail official called an “emergency phase,” most of the 234 jail inmates had been tested for COVID-19 by Thursday afternoon after 29 inmates tested positive by Wednesday.
Jail Cmdr. Erik Chellevold said the sheriff’s office still was waiting for results from the State Hygiene Lab for 55 inmate tests.
Sheriff Troy Knutson said about 175 inmates had been tested as of early afternoon Thursday, and the remaining inmates likely would be tested before Friday as more kits became available.
Chellevold said the jail has seen no inmates hospitalized since testing began Tuesday, but the jail has begun to move inmates with negative test results to different cell blocks to separate them from those who tested positive.
Also being separated are those who are asymptomatic but haven’t yet gotten a test or test results.
“We have to keep evaluating that because there are incubation periods,” Chellevold said.
He said that so far just two inmates with positive tests have been released from the jail. Both were released because they finished their jail sentences this week.
The outbreak is the first in the jail since the pandemic started earlier this year. The first time an inmate tested positive for COVID-19 was in October, and Knutson said that inmate had just arrived at the jail.
Chellevold said jail staff has taken extra measures since earlier this year to clean the jail with chemicals and a robotic, ultraviolet-light disinfecting machine.
Jill Coy, a Racine resident, said her boyfriend, Michael Tracy, is an inmate at the jail, and he was tested for COVID-19 Thursday.
Coy said Tracy is not feeling ill, but he told her some inmates had recent, flu-like symptoms. She believes that some jail staff also have tested positive this week for COVID-19.
Chellevold said the jail is reviewing which staff members might be tested, and he said so far he was not aware of any staff being sickened by the outbreak.
Coy said Tracy has said in recent phone conversations that some inmates believe the outbreak might have started among inmate “trustees” who work in the jail’s food service division.
Knutson characterized the first two inmates who tested positive for COVID-19 as “workers” at the jail.
He said that since the outbreak started, jail staff have taken over all the jobs typically handled by inmate trustees, including laundry and kitchen work.
“We fully realize now that COVID has entered the jail, we have difficult times ahead of us,” Knutson said.
He said officers could end up working in a more “difficult environment” than in the past, including longer hours and more intensive duties.
As of Thursday, the sheriff’s office had determined which areas of the jail saw illnesses first in the outbreak, but Chellevold said it might not be possible to fully trace the outbreak to its start.
Coy told The Gazette some inmates are worried infected trustees might have had a chance to spread the virus in the jail via jobs handling food for days before they felt symptoms.
Coy also said that for the last four months, Tracy has told her he’s seen jail officers moving around without face coverings.
And during visits to Tracy, Coy said she’s observed public visitation spaces at the jail that smell of body odor. She said some of the spaces have refuse left behind from earlier visits, such as empty drink containers.
Coy said she’s also seen visitors who take off their masks as soon as they enter public visiting areas.
And she said Tracy told her that this week some correctional officers who’d been working in the cellblock with active inmate infections have since transferred to Tracy’s cellblock.
On Thursday, Knutson said jail officers all wear N-95 paper masks, a recent change that came after a county supervisor suggested jailers use the paper masks instead of cloth masks.
Correctional officers always rotate among cellblocks on a routine schedule, Chellevold said.
Under protocols put in place since the start of the pandemic, any jail officer who tests positive for COVID-19 must isolate at home for 14 day, he and Knutson said.
Since March 19, the sheriff’s office has seen 36 employees with positive COVID-19 cases, according to sheriff’s office records.
Knutson said in a video statement on the sheriff’s office’s Facebook page the sheriff’s office has had a “more difficult” autumn with staff COVID-19 illnesses and possible exposure to the virus compared to last spring.
Chellevold couldn’t immediately say how many jail staff have had COVID-19, but he said the jail’s strategy now is to assign jailers who’ve already had COVID-19 and recovered to parts of the jail where infected inmates are being quarantined.
Chellevold indicated the jail has seen active infections of some staff within the last month, but he said the jail has not seen an increase in inmates self-reporting COVID-19 symptoms.
He said that in the days leading up to the outbreak, he’s aware of no infected staff that would have had contact with inmates.
Coy said Tracy has told her he and other inmates are scared because “it’s hard to tell if somebody’s sick or not because everybody reacts differently.”
She believes some in the public might not have much sympathy for jail inmates, but she said she hopes the jail will address some of the problems she’s seen and Tracy has told her about.
“I can understand why some people would say, ‘These are just jail inmates, so who cares?” Coy said. “But this could be a death sentence for some of them.”