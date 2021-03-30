Expanded COVID-19 vaccine eligibility will aid efforts to get people vaccinated and stop the spread of coronavirus, local health officials say.
Gov. Tony Evers announced Tuesday all Wisconsinites older than 16 will be eligible to receive vaccine beginning Monday.
State health officials had planned to expand vaccination eligibility to the general public May 1. But cases in Wisconsin have been rising over the past two weeks, mirroring a national rise in infections.
“I think that our providers are going to be very excited with this announcement that everyone will be eligible,” said Jessica Turner, public health communications specialist.
The change will remove more challenges than it creates, Turner said, adding there still will be wait times for some people to get vaccine appointments.
Some providers might continue to prioritize certain vulnerable or highly-exposed populations, Turner said.
Beloit Health System CEO Tim McKevett said health care workers were “excited” for the increased eligibility.
“{span}Our ability to meet this increased need is contingent upon getting increased allocation of vaccine from the state,” McKevett said. “The more vaccine we get the more we can provide to our Community.”{/span}
People should remain patient when looking for vaccine appointments, said Eric Thornton, president of SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital-Janesville.
Current appointment schedules were built to accommodate previous eligibility criteria, therefore finding an appointment could take time, Thornton said.
Department of Health Services Deputy Secretary Julie Willems Van Dijk said the department is confident in the Biden administration’s long-range estimates of vaccine supply for the state—75% of those over age 65 have received at least one dose and more than 1 million people have completed their vaccinations.
In Rock County, 43,941 people, 26.9% of the population, have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, according to state data.
Van Dijk acknowledged later in the news conference that Wisconsin is seeing warning signs of a surge, noting the seven-day case average stood at 501 on Tuesday, up from 363 on March 11. There are 211 active cases in Rock County and there have been 14,763 cases and 164 deaths in the county since last March.
Meanwhile disparities in vaccine access to people of different race and ethnic groups continue.
In Rock County, 15.2% of Asian people, 9% of Black people and 7.5% of Hispanic people have received at least one dose of vaccine.
In comparison, 25% of the white Rock County population has been vaccinated, according to state data.
The state reports 8.2% of Rock County vaccine recipients are of unknown race and 3.1% are considered “other race,” according to state data.
Opening up eligibility will reduce barriers for those working to ensure equitable access to vaccine, Turner said.
Also Tuesday, state health officials announced seven more pharmacy chains will receive vaccine this week as part of the federal retail pharmacy program. They are Costco; CVS; Hy-Vee; Good Neighbor and AmerisourceBergen Drug Corporation; Health Mart; Medicine Shoppe and Cardinal Health; and Topco.
The Community Pharmacy Enhanced Services Network, which includes some Hometown Pharmacies, and Walmart will receive additional doses, allowing them to offer vaccinations at more locations.
Vaccines have been approved for emergency use by the federal Food and Drug Administration for adults 18 and older. The vaccine created by Pfizer is the only one approved for teenagers 16 and 17 years old.
Staff Writer Austin Montogmery and also The Associated Press contributed to this report.