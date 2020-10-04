CLINTON—Clinton voters will have two referendum questions on the Nov. 3 ballot—one for additional operational funding and one for facilities upgrades for $32 million.
After Clinton’s spring 2019 referendum for $41.9 million to build a new 4k through sixth grade building and address building maintenance failed, the board approved two new resolutions.
The new plan addresses many of the high-cost maintenance at the middle and high schools with today’s interest rates. In 2019 the district finished paying off the debt from building the high school which contributed to a $2.19 reduction in the mill rate. The estimated tax impact for the first question for the facilities upgrade would be $1.88 per $1,000 of fair market value, or $188 per year for a homeowner with a $100,000 home; and the impact for the second question for operational funding would be $1.93 per $1,000, or $193 per year of $100,000 of property value.
The Clinton School District has aging infrastructure with the Clinton Elementary building having been built in 1954; Clinton Middle School built in 1957; and Clinton High School opening in 2001.
The first ballot question requests permission to borrow $32 million to address critical maintenance, renovations and repairs at the middle and high school buildings. If the first ballot question is approved, the high school would get maintenance including a new roof, a 2-station gym along with renovation and expansion to the Ag and Tech Ed classrooms.
The district would transition from three buildings to two, resulting in a 4K-6 facility and a 7-12 facility. A 17,000-square-foot wing will be built at the current middle school for younger students.
The second question will ask voters to approve a four-year, step increase in funding. The revenue limit increase would be $500,000 in year one, with an additional $500,000 in each of the following three years. After year four, the $2 million approved by voters will be used on an annual basis to sustain operations. The funding will be used to maintain class sizes, sustain programming and help with maintenance. Limited population growth and a decline in district resident student enrollment has negatively impacted Clinton’s state funding.
In 2016, Clinton voters approved a four-year step increase of $450,000 a year. The final year of that step increase will be 2021. The district expects once the authorization for the revenue expires, the district will experience budget deficits growing each year if the reduction in revenue is not addressed.