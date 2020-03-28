JANESVILLE - A suspect shot by a Janesville police officer Thursday afternoon remained in critical condition Friday afternoon, Janesville Police Chief Dave Moore said during a video livestream Friday.
The chief named neither the 26-year-old officer who shot the man nor the 27-year-old man from out of state who was shot, saying the police shooting is under investigation by the state Division of Criminal Investigation.
The shooting happened after a truck pulling a travel trailer southbound on Interstate 90/39 careened off the Interstate and tumbled down a steep embankment toward Highway 14 below, Moore said.
Officers encountered a man armed with a knife.
“Officers tried verbal persuasion and multiple less lethal methods to apprehend the suspect,” Moore said. “The suspect continued to be a threat to officers and the community, and a Janesville police officer fired his duty weapon and struck the suspect.”
Officers performed life-saving measures before the man was transported to a hospital for treatment for injuries suffered in the shooting and from the traffic crash.
The man was taken into custody about five minutes after officers arrived for the report of a traffic crash, Moore said.
The officer, who has been with the police department for four years, also was checked at the hospital “as a matter of protocol” and was released.
The officer is on administrative duties while the investigation proceeds, Moore said.
The cause of the crash is not clear, Moore said.
Before the officer fired his weapon, officers used “verbal persuasion and many less lethal methods. I’ve been asked by the Division of Criminal Investigation not to release what those methods were, and those will be released as the Division of Criminal Investigation investigation continues,” Moore said.
Moore declined to answer questions about why the suspect was upset and armed with a knife. He said he didn’t know if the man shot was under the influence of drugs or alcohol.
No media were present while the chief answered questions emailed by the media 90 minutes earlier. The chief spoke by video rather than at a live press conference “due to concerns regarding the ability to properly maintain the recommended social distance due to COVID-19,” according to a police department news release.
The Friday shooting was the first involving Janesville police since 2004, Moore said.
“I can tell you, it’s very different from what our offices are accustomed to. We turn the entire investigation over to the Division of Criminal Investigation. Our officers then become witnesses, if you will. They need to be separated. They are interviewed by the department of investigations. In some cases, they are given their Miranda warnings. In some cases, their weapons are taken. So it’s a very different experience, but we’ve prepped our officers for that and shared with them what that was going to look like when this day would come,” Moore said.
Moore pointed out the police shooting came at a time of change—“more change than I have ever seen at the Janesville Police Department”—while the community deals with fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic, including the police department dispersing its officers for the first time to substations.
“Officers didn’t even come to the police station anymore,” Moore said.
“So the things I’ve asked of these officers and the challenge that I had for this organization is unprecedented, and then comes Thursday when we have an officer-involved shooting. These are very emotional, time-consuming. We need to get it right. And to lay that officer-involved shooting on top of all the organizational change and other concerns in the community was substantial,” Moore said.
