JANESVILLE—Bob Yahr was nearing retirement in 1987 when he organized Janesville’s first Community Clean-up Day.
He also had led community efforts to plant flowers and erect “Welcome to Janesville” signs. The city council named him a Janesville Good Citizen in 1988.
Another person might have rested on his or her laurels, but Yahr was just getting started. He had his eyes on a city property along Palmer Drive that had been a sand and gravel mine.
The land would become one of the jewels of Janesville, attracting tourists from far and wide. It is known today as Rotary Botanical Gardens.
Dr. Robert Yahr died Tuesday at age 92 in the arms of his daughter Lynn, who had been his caretaker, along with hospice workers, in recent years.
Yahr earned a degree in dentistry from Northwestern University in 1953, when he married Nancy, who would be with him until her death 54 years later.
Nancy accompanied Bob to Japan, where he served two years as an Army dentist. He returned to Northwestern for an orthodontics degree before beginning his practice in Janesville in 1957.
Bob and Nancy raised four children in Janesville: Sue, Bruce, Lynn and Kris.
“We couldn’t have been luckier. All four of us are blessed to have such amazing parents,” Kris said Wednesday.
After the gravel mining ended on the Palmer Drive property, it became home to a BMX bike track and a pond. People said it was an ugly piece of property.
Bob Yahr saw potential and started a drive with the local Rotary Club to transform it into an internationally themed botanical gardens.
He and Nancy had been impressed with Japanese gardens they had seen, and they visited gardens in Europe on numerous vacations. Those experiences were the basis for Bob’s vision, his daughters Lynn and Kris said Wednesday.
Yahr’s work on the gardens was a wonder. He got his hands dirty, but he also became a promoter, a developer and an arm-twister when the gardens needed equipment, funding, materials or volunteers.
He also put his own money where his heart was, although quietly, said Mark Dwyer, the former longtime horticulture director at the gardens.
A well-worn joke was that if people saw Yahr on the street, they would cross to the other side because he inevitably was going to ask them for something, Dwyer said.
Not just a dreamer or organizer, Yahr was an original member of “The Grumpies,” a group of volunteers who continue to this day to dedicate regular hours to projects at the gardens.
He was never satisfied with the gardens. He was known to keep a notebook at his bedside to jot down ideas, many of which he nurtured to fruition.
“He was never pushy. He’d always plant the seed, so to speak, and then we’d try make it happen,” Dwyer said. “His ideas were always good and inspirational.”
Today, Rotary Botanical Gardens is a major tourist attraction for Janesville and Rock County. Companies use the gardens to recruit professionals to the area.
“What community of 63,000 has an amazing botanical gardens like this? Answer is none,” Dwyer said. “It’s a pretty special idea for a small community.”
Executive Director Becky Kronberg said visitors now number more than 100,000 a year, and 2020 was no exception, despite—or perhaps because of—the pandemic.
Kronberg said Yahr in his final years would still visit the gardens, sitting on a bench facing the English cottage garden, and she would point him out to visitors, who would compliment him on his accomplishment.
His last time at the gardens was Jan. 7, when a private showing of the gardens’ Holiday Light Show was held for volunteers, who had the chance to greet him, Kronberg said.
“There’s a hole in all of us and certainly the gardens itself as we look to going forward without our visionary and our founder,” Kronberg said. “He laid a great foundation.”
Lynn said it was important to her father to make Janesville a more beautiful place.
Kris added: “He had a really nice orthodontics practice here, and it was because of the community of Janesville, and I think he wanted to give back.”
Yahr suffered from dementia in his final years, Lynn said, adding: “He would say it’s time to go to be with Nance,” she said.
He also recalled the gardens fondly. Within days of his death, his daughters recalled, he repeated a quip about the gardens he had used throughout the years: “Well, it kept me out of mischief.”