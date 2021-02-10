BELOIT—Paquita Purnell of Blessed Divine Creations looks forward to hosting the third annual Black Women in Business Expo on Saturday along with two other entrepreneurs.
“I enjoy being in the presence of other Black women business owners,” Purnell said. “There is a lot of networking and collaboration that happens throughout the event. Bouncing ideas off of one another and seeing these women doing what they do best is the best part of the event.”
The expo will run from noon—5 p.m. at the Eclipse Center, at 3 Eclipse Center, Beloit.
Other hosts for this year’s event are Vickie Lynn of Noni Lynn Naturals and Jennifer Franklin of Monarch Ambition.
Lynn organized the first business expo for Black women in 2019 with a modest 12 vendors. This year, 46 are featured.
Among items they will be offering are health and beauty products, books, apparel, glassware, jewelry, Valentine’s Day gifts, and photography.
The $1 entry donation will go to the Center of Hope and New Life Ministries International, Beloit.
COVID-19 safety measures will be in place, and masks are mandatory to enter.