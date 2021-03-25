JANESVILLE - A Beloit man was sentenced to four years in prison Thursday after pleading guilty to stalking and possession of heroin and cocaine.
Dante R. McAlister, 42, also pleaded guilty to battery by a prisoner. He was accused of window-peeping at a Janesville home in June 2019, the incident that resulted in his arrest.
Other charges were dismissed and read into the record. He also was sentenced to four years of supervised release once his prison sentence is complete.
McAlister was sentenced by Rock County Judge Karl Hanson.