TOWN OF BELOIT - A Beloit man died and his passenger is in critical condition after a two-vehicle crash on Riverside Drive Saturday morning.
Darius Kilgore, 32, of Beloit was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. His passenger, Carl Knight, 31, of Beloit, was seriously injured and was taken to Mercy Hospital in Janesville where he was listed in critical condition, according to a news release from the Town of Beloit Police Department.
An investigation indicates Kilgore was driving a vehicle southbound on Riverside Drive at a high rate of speed when his vehicle struck the rear of another southbound vehicle in the 2600 block of Riverside Drive, according to the news release. Kilgore's vehicle went off the road, struck a guardrail on the west side of the road and went into a ditch, coming to rest against some trees. The occupants were pinned in the vehicle and had to be extricated.
No one was injured in the other vehicle, according to the news release.