BELOIT — Edie Baran, executive director of the Beloit Janesville Symphony Orchestra, announced Wednesday she is resigning from her position effective Monday.
Baran has led the organization since March 2016 and helped bring the orchestra back after a one-year hiatus, according to a news release from Baran.
“Baran resigns ‘with a heavy heart,’ but with changes on the board that resulted in operational changes for the organization, Baran feels it is in the best interest for the BJSO that the board hires an ED (executive director) more in line with their current vision,” the release reads.
The board’s task is to move the orchestra forward after a year of challenges caused by the pandemic. Board members are exploring options on how to move forward, and Baran said her ideas were not in line with some of the board’s ideas.
“Nobody is the bad guy here,” she said. “... It is important the people who want to keep this going have an executive director more in line with where they want to go. I have slightly different ideas.”
Baran declined to expand on what those ideas are, but said she is working to ensure the transition is smooth and that the organization has little extra work to do in her absence.
Board Treasurer John Rapp said it is normal for organizations such as the orchestra to see leadership changes every few years.
“She was pulling a lot of weight and did a wonderful job,” Rapp said of Baran. “I enjoyed working with her a lot.”
Her resignation comes a day after Rapp wrote a column that described the orchestra’s financial struggles.
Baran said her decision to leave was influenced by several factors but not caused by the financial problems.
However, she acknowledged that the orchestra will benefit financially by not having to pay her salary. She said she had chosen to work part time and kept her hours down to help the orchestra.
The Beloit Janesville Symphony Orchestra has been around since 1953, when it was known as the Beloit Civic Symphony.
A new executive director has not yet been hired. Rapp said a meeting scheduled for Wednesday night will address next steps.
Baran said she will continue to be involved with the arts, particularly youth arts organizations and in school districts in Rock County and the Madison area. She looks forward to working as a free agent with the ability to help several organizations.
She also hopes to assist the orchestra behind the scenes in the future.
“I will still have a relationship with BJSO. I really want to see them succeed,” Baran said.