BELOIT — Beloit College has five efforts underway to help students embark on successful careers following graduation, including a newly remodeled career center and supports from alumni and other mentors.
After developing the Beloit Action Plan a year ago as it tackled the COVID-19 pandemic, the college wanted to deploy a second version to support students as the pandemic wanes, said Provost Eric Boynton.
“It’s a way to remain on the balls of our feet as the world comes at us,” Boynton said. “Students are inheriting a complex and topsy-turvy world. We want to be explicit and transparent about the ways we are educating students to best prepare them.”
The college renamed its career and community engagement center to Career Works and put it in a newly remodeled space at Pearson’s Hall, more central to campus. There is a new director, Jessica Fox-Wilson, and a new hire to be made.
Starting as soon as their first year, students can also join a Career Channel—a professional community of peers, faculty, alumni and outside experts—in a relevant field. Boynton said there are six career channels and two more in development.
“We continue to expand that program,” he said.
The career accelerator is a new program to help students identify, pursue, and secure jobs, internships or graduate school placement. It offers students two weeks of workshops, panels, and networking opportunities in between the fall and spring semesters.
“This year we moved the calendar for students to start back in mid-February to avoid COVID-19 spikes after the holiday,” Boyton said. “It’s a place where students come through a series of workshops. It helps them think about careers, network with alumni, panels and build out their resume.”
Beloiters Helping Beloiters, a network of alumni mentors for current seniors, is now a formal program that matches seniors with Beloit College graduates in their fields. The idea emerged during COVID-19 last year when the college enlisted 150 alumni to come back and coach seniors as they transitioned into post-college life.
“Over the year, seniors will have access to the senior alumni and mentors so they start thinking about post-graduation,” Boynton said.
The college is also launching The Power Grid, a group of alumni and friends of the college who have excelled in professional industries in green technology, entrepreneurship, digital media and marketing, law, social justice and more.
“The Power Grid is a way to talk about how students will have access to people in specific industries. Those people will come and coach our students in particular ways and help students go into certain industries post-graduation,” Boynton said.
The new and re-imagined Beloit Action Plan follows the College’s Action Plan launched in April 2020. The plan garnered national attention for its innovative approach to addressing societal and economic concerns facing students during the pandemic. It also earned the College a No. 5 ranking on U.S. News & World Report’s list of Most Innovative Liberal Arts Colleges.
“Beloit has a history of responding to challenges in ways that are innovative and student-focused,” Boynton said. “Making bold plans, putting them in action and learning from experiences is how a Beloit College education works. This new Action Plan allows our campus to be forward-thinking and lead the Beloit way.”
