Safe haven for newborns

Wisconsin statutes say a parent may leave an unharmed newborn child—if the baby is less than 72 hours old—with a police officer, 911 emergency medical staff member or a hospital staff member.

This may be done “without fear of legal consequence,” according to the state Department of Children and Families website.

More information is available on the website, which also gives phone numbers for a maternal and child hotline (800-722-2295) and the Safe Haven crisis number (877-440-2229).