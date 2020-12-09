JANESVILLE—An outbreak of COVID-19 among inmates at the Rock County Jail was discovered Tuesday with 29 inmates testing positive for the virus.
A news release from the Rock County Jail stated 116 inmates were tested Tuesday with 29 testing positive and 32 testing negative. The results for the remaining 55 inmates are not expected until today.
At least two of the inmates who tested positive were released from jail because they had served enough time and it would be better if they recuperated at home, according to jail officials.
Two inmates initially tested positive for the virus Tuesday and a third inmate’s test result came back positive later, according to jail Cmdr. Erik Chellevold .
“Multiple inmates in multiple housing locations” exhibited symptoms, which led to the decision to test more inmates
The first two who tested positive had been separated from other inmates after they exhibited mild symptoms and before test results were known, according to the release.
During a regularly scheduled inmate temperature checks, two other inmates were identified with symptoms.
The third inmate who tested positive is still in custody, Chellevold said.
He said officials do not know where the outbreak originated and that no one had been hospitalized because of the virus.
A jail inmate tested positive for COVID-19 around the beginning of November, but officials knew of the person’s possible exposure before the person entered the jail so he was isolate appropriately.
A total of 19 correctional officers have tested positive for COVID-19. Jail official attribute the cases to spreading of the virus in the community, not at the jail.
Chellevold said it was too early to know if other correctional officers have been affected by the recent outbreak.
He also said the usual ways to correspond with jail inmates, such as letters, emails or phone calls, are still available.
The jail is still accepting the same type of inmates that it always has, he said, and they will go through the same quarantine procedures.
New inmates are sent to a unit to quarantine for at least 14 days before they are introduced into the general population, Jail Capt. Kimberly Litsheim said last month. That 14 days starts only when the unit is full, so some inmates wait longer before moving.
Chellevold said the jail tests inmates who are experiencing symptoms and those who are determined to be in close contact with positive cases.
“Our message is that we are very cognizant of COVID-19 and how that affects people, and we’re committed with our cleaning procedures and our sanitation to keep staff and inmates safe during this time,” he said. “We’ll take whatever action is necessary to keep them healthy.”
The news release says that sheriff’s office staff members practice extensive cleaning protocols, including using a “Skytron 1140 UV Light Robot,” and those protocols will continue.
“We have been in contact with the Rock County Public Health Department to ensure the safety of our staff and inmate population,” the release states.