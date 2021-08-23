JANESVILLE—Ten Rock County Jail inmates tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday, the first such cases since June 11, officials said.
One of the inmates was released, but the rest are quarantined in their jail units, said Jail Cmdr. Erik Chellevold.
The quarantines have left the jail without inmate “trustee” labor in the kitchen, so correctional officers and other sheriff’s office personnel have been pitching in to get meals out, Chellevold said.
The jail now holds about 300 inmates. Officials have been keeping numbers low during the pandemic by releasing many to home confinement with monitoring bracelets.
“Every day we deal with this issue, and we’re concerned about it, especially with the Delta variant being more transmittable than the original COVID-19 virus, Chellevold said.
Officials meet about the situation daily and adjust procedures as needed, Chellevold said. Only part of the jail population has been offered testing so far. The question of testing the entire population is evaluated daily, Chellevold said.
On Friday, 129 were tested, in units of the jail where residents have exhibited symptoms. Those tests led to the 10 cases. Chellevold said inmates are not forced to be tested, and officials don’t always know which inmates have been vaccinated.
If inmates refuse testing, they are treated as if they have the disease, and they and their close contacts are quarantined, Chellevold said.
Chellevold said the situation in the jail mirrors the community. People thought the pandemic was waning, but it has come back in recent weeks, both inside and outside the jail, he noted.
Inmates and loved ones have complained that inmates are not given adequate cleaning supplies. Chellevold said that’s not true, that inmates received cleaning materials twice a day.
A former inmate recently released from the jail said the cleaning solution inmates receive is diluted, so inmates don’t believe it’s strong enough to fight the virus.
The mother of an inmate said her son has symptoms and requested ibuprofen or acetaminophen, but was ignored. Chellevold said no one with symptoms is refused treatment, but there might be a delay because medications are given out only at certain times during the day.
“We’re battling this every day, and I know inmates and their loved ones get anxious,” Chellevold said.
Incoming inmates are all interviewed and checked for COVID-19 symptoms, and they are given a COVID test that is not foolproof, but gives results almost immediately, Chellevold said. Anyone with the disease is quarantined.
Jail staff can get tested if they need it, but none have been tested recently, and no staff cases have been reported recently, Chellevold said.