BELOIT—A dozen law enforcement and social service agencies have signed an agreement to participate in a new Rock County Sexual Assault Response Team (SART).
The purpose of the team is to improve community and system response to sexual violence in Rock County.
An initiative of the Sexual Assault Awareness Program (SARP), which is part of Family Services of Southern Wisconsin & Northern Illinois, the team is community-based and multi-disciplinary.
Attendance is limited to professionals who work with victims/survivors of sexual violence and are stakeholders in this issue.
Members of the newly developed SART are Family Services, which includes the Sexual Assault Recovery Program; Mercy Health Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner (SANE); the Rock County District Attorney’s Office; YWCA of Rock County; the Rock County Sheriff’s Office; and the following police departments: City of Beloit; Town of Beloit; Clinton; Edgerton; Evansville; Janesville; and Milton.
Team members said they are looking forward to working collaboratively to help survivors of sexual assault.
“The officers of the Edgerton Police Department are proud to be part of the SART. The expertise and professionalism of the group are assets to our department,” said Chief Bob Kowalski of the Edgerton Police Department. “The assistance provided to law enforcement at a time when a victim is the most vulnerable and emotionally traumatized is invaluable. We look forward to a long-term relationship with the Rock County SART.”
The participating agencies and organizations have been working since 2019 to develop the Rock County SART, and this newly signed memorandum of understanding represents the final step in building the foundation for moving forward.
“I think we need to give all members of the Rock County SART big kudos and huge thanks for all of the work that went into creating this team and its memorandum of understanding. As an advocate for survivors of sexual violence, I look forward to working with the dedicated professionals on this team,” added Julie Reinhart, sexual assault survivor advocate with SARP.
As part of Family Services of Southern Wisconsin and Northern Illinois, Inc., SARP extends to survivors of sexual violence all the support offered by Family Services. This includes parenting support; therapy and counseling; legal advocacy; and community outreach.
In addition to the SARP, Family Services includes the following: DEFY Domestic Abuse; Individual & Family Counseling Program; Praxis Employee Assistance Program; Youth2Youth 4 Change; and The Neighborhood Resilience Project.
Family Services is a funded partner of United Way Blackhawk Region, United Way of Green County, and the Community Foundation of Southern Wisconsin.