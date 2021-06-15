SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — Several Beloit Memorial track athletes will be competing at Thursday's sectional meet after posting solid performances at Tuesday's regional in Sun Prairie.
Beloit Memorial senior Rebekkah De Kok won the 400 with a 1:05.50 to easily advance. She also is moving on in the high jump, where she placed fourth with a 4-10.
Freshman Jasyln Gama also qualified in the 400, placing third with a 1:09.04.
Olivia Cronin barely missed out on a sectional bid, placing fifth in the triple hump with a 31-1.50.
On the boys side, Javier Thomas won the 300-hurdles with a time of 41.07 seconds. Thomas also qualified for sectionals in the triple jump, placing fourth with a 39-05.
The surviving Knights will compete in Thursday's sectional hosted by Beloit Memorial.
• DIVISION 3 DARLINGTON REGIONAL: The Parkview Vikings also had some athletes advance to Thursday's sectional meet.
Paige Valley is moving on to sectionals after placing fourth in the 1600 with a 6:24.90.
On the boys side, Luke Schwengels placed second in the 400 with a 55.64, while Avery Crane was third in the 3200 with a 10:45. Noah Flood-Elyafi won the triple jump easily with a 42-5 and placed second in the high jump with a 5-8.
Travis Wendelshafer advanced in the pole vault with a 7-9 that was good for fourth place, while Schwengels was third in the discus with a 39-7.5.
Isaac Morris advanced in the 100, 800 and 1600-meter wheelchair runs, placing first in all events. The Parkview boys placed fourth out of 11 scoring teams.
The remaining Vikings will compete at Thursday's Princeton sectional.