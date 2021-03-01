BELOIT—A semi-truck and trailer tipped over in the northbound lanes of Interstate 43 near Interstate 39/90 at about 1:39 p.m. Monday.
Wisconsin State Patrol and the Beloit Police Department were among the agencies responding to the scene.
