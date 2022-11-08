Among the myriad offices gaining attention on the ballot Tuesday, the normally obscure post of secretary of state stands out.
In most states, that position is the top election official who oversees the state’s voting system. In some of the nation’s pivotal swing states, Republicans have nominated candidates for that office who supported overturning the 2020 presidential election to keep Donald Trump in the White House.
All told, half of the 22 Republicans running for secretary of state positions that oversee elections have repeated Trump’s election lies, and seven of them supported his attempts to overturn the will of the people and remain in power in 2020.
“If they win, we’re going to have someone who’s run on a platform of election denial, saying, ‘Actually, elections are only legitimate when my candidate wins,’” said David Becker, executive director of The Center for Election Innovation & Research and co-author of “The Big Truth,” a book warning of the dangers of Trump’s election lies.
In Arizona, state Rep, Mark Finchem, who attended Trump's Jan. 6, 2021, rally that preceded the deadly assault on the U.S. Capitol, is running for secretary of state after saying he wouldn’t have certified Democrat Joe Biden’s 2020 win in that state. The GOP nominee in Nevada, Jim Marchant, made the same promise. In New Mexico, Republican secretary of state challenger Audrey Trujillo cheered on a failed appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court in 2020 to overturn Biden's win.
And in perennial swing state Michigan, Republican Kristina Karamo insists Biden didn’t actually win her state, even though he did — by more than 154,000 votes.
The candidacies from election conspiracists have triggered an avalanche of spending in the contests, predominantly by Democrats and their allies. They have bombarded the races with millions of dollars in ads pleading for voters to think carefully before entrusting such candidates with the job of running elections.