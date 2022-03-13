ROCKTON—Spear throwing, artifact displays and a tour of the Whitman Tavern & Store all were part of the Macktown Living History Second Sunday event held this past Sunday from 2—4 p.m.
This event mainly centered around historic life skills needed during frontier days in the northern Illinois settlement.
Macktown, which was originally called Pecatonic, was a settlement that had an estimated 300 people living in it in the mid 1800s. This settlement was founded on trade, specifically fur trade, and commerce. Today it has been restored with a few buildings, realistic items from the time period and volunteers who fill the role of Stephen Mach Jr., who founded Macktown, and many other townsfolk.
“Macktown is a non-profit organization that has three main focuses of history. These include European, Native American, and archaeological aspects of the area in the mid 1800s,” said Constance Gleasman, coordinator at Macktown Living History Center.
Whitman Tavern & Store is a restoration and recreation of Stephen Mack Jr.’s home and business.
“The tavern itself could hold up to 30 people and had enough beds for up to seven individuals to spend the night,” said Terry Sorchy, a historic reenactor who was at Macktown on Sunday.
Individuals could grab a meal and drink for around 10 cents when it was operational. The building itself was built in 1846.
The shop portion of the Whitman Trading Post building, which was separated only by a wall, offers many items for sale. The shop sells Scottish tea, a variety of coffee roast including gunpowder coffee, clothing and chocolate that were all from the time period. The shop is run by reenactors, who will give the history on specific items and how the townsfolk would have prepared the items for sale.
Outside of the Whitman Trading Post, Alan Harrison demonstrated many Native American artifacts to the visitors. He had furs, spears, tools, weapons, and artifacts that Native Americans would have used. Harrison showed how a spear, knives and tools were made and used by people in the 1800s.
The event also included demonstrations of throwing spears, called Atlatls, which was overseen by Harrison. Kids and adults alike could try their hand at the activity. After a family could see how far they could throw, they could go into the shop to try the chocolate and grab some coffee. Sorchy offered a tour of the tavern and house itself to the visitors and answered any questions they had.
The next Second Sunday event at Macktown is scheduled for April 12, which will be called “Blacksmithings.” More information can be found via the Macktown Living History website. The event it will run from 2—4 p.m. at 2221 Freeport Road, Rockton.