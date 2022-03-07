BELOIT - The Roy Chapman Andrews Society has been awarded a Community Impact Grant in the amount of $2,500 from the Stateline Community Foundation for the 100th Anniversary Tribute to Roy Chapman Andrews.
The 19th Distinguished Explorer Award program is set for 4:30 p.m. April 29 at the Beloit Public Library, 605 Eclipse Blvd. Professor Philip Currie, a dinosaur paleontologist, has been selected as this year's recipient of the Roy Chapman Andrews Distinguished Explorer Award.
The Roy Chapman Andrews Society will observe this year the 100th anniversary of Roy Chapman Andrew's first of five Central Asiatic Expeditions to the Gobi Desert, which led to the discovery of the first nest of fossilized dinosaur eggs.
"Funds from this grant will sponsor components of the overall event and build lasting awareness of Andrew's lifelong work and connection to his hometown of Beloit," said Society President Steve Vavrus.
While observing the 100th anniversary of this historic discovery, the society also will be honoring a scientist who shares much in common with Andrews. Dr. Philip Currie is a University of Alberta professor of paleontology. His award acceptance lecture is titled "Hunting Dinosaurs in the Gobi Desert: In the Footsteps of Roy Chapman Andrews." The lecture will pay tribute to Andrews through his own career.
As part of the award lecture and celebratory dinner, area high school students interested in sciences as career options are sponsored to participate in special Distinguished Explorer Award activities. Selected by educators, students will attend the award presentation, participate in a meet-and-greet reception with Currie, receive an autographed book authored by Currie and sit with business and ciic leaders during dinner. Approximately 1,200 students in grades 6 - 12 from area school districts will be invited for a virtual lecture and Q & A session with Currie. The lecture titled "Collecting Dinosaurs from Pole to Pole" will be delivered from Currie's lab at the University of Alberta in Edmonton.
Also as part of the 100th anniversary observance, a Visual History of Roy Chapman Andrews, Beloit' Native Son, will be displayed at the Beloit Public Library. Accompanying the exhibit will be a free public lecture introducing the exhibit by Ann Bausum from 7 - 8:30 p.m. on April 25. Bausum is an author and a Roy Chapman Andrews Society board member. The exhibit will feature photos from the American Museum of Natural History and artifacts from his explorations donated by Andrews' granddaughter, Sara Appelbee.