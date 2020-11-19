ROSCOE—The Roscoe Police Department is joining other police departments across Illinois and throughout the nation in traffic law enforcement during the Thanksgiving holiday season.
Increased patrols will be initiated between Nov. 20 and Nov. 30 as traffic volumes are expected to increase during this period.
As part of the “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” initiative, police will be on the lookout for intoxicated drivers. Statistics indicate 30% of traffic fatalities in Illinois involve an intoxicated driver.
Police also will be enforcing seatbelt laws and will be watching for speeding violators.
Motorists are urged to drive safely during the holiday season.