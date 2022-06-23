CROMWELL, Conn.—Rory McIlroy fought off a sinus bug to shoot an 8-under 62 on Thursday for a share of the first-round lead with J.T. Poston in the Travelers Championship.
Coming off a fifth-place tie Sunday in the U.S. Open after winning the Canadian Open the previous week, the second-ranked McIlroy had a bogey-free morning round—highlighted by a 47-foot birdie putt on the par-4 seventh.
McIlroy matched the lowest opening round of his PGA Tour career. He finished with a tap-in birdie on the ninth hole after a 332-yard drive and 44-foot chip just past the pin.
“It’s like U.S. Open rehab coming here,” the four-time major champion said. “I like coming here the week after the U.S. Open, it sort of gives you an opportunity to shoot low scores and get after it.”
Poston had five straight birdies on Nos. 13-17 and made the turn at 6-under 29, giving rise to thoughts of Jim Furyk’s record 58 on the same TPC River Highlands course in 2016. Poston parred the first six holes on front nine and birdied Nos. 7 and 9 to cap a bogey-free round.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
• AUSTIN, Texas—The latest Manning quarterback, and the nation’s top recruit for next year’s class, has verbally committed to a future SEC school: Arch Manning tweeted Thursday that he plans to play at Texas.
The quarterback’s message included a photo of him dropping back for a pass while wearing a Longhorns shirt.
Manning is going into his senior season at Isidore Newman, a prep school in New Orleans where his Super Bowl MVP uncles Peyton and Eli also played. Arch Manning’s father, Cooper, is the older brother of Peyton and Eli.
Peyton Manning played his college ball at Tennessee. Eli Manning followed their father and Arch’s grandfather, Archie, in playing at Ole Miss.
PRO BASEBALL
• CHICAGO—Chicago White Sox utility man Danny Mendick will miss the rest of the season with a torn ACL in his right knee, and outfielder Adam Engel is headed to the 10-day injured list with a strained right hamstring, the team said Thursday.
Mendick was playing shortstop when he collided with left fielder Adam Haseley on a foul popup in Wednesday’s 9-5 loss to Toronto. He’ll need surgery, although a date has not been scheduled.
Mendick was on crutches in the White Sox clubhouse on Thursday and said he expected to ready for spring training in February. He batted .289 with three homers and 15 RBIs in 31 games.
DEATHS
• Hugh McElhenny, the elusive Hall of Fame halfback who starred in the San Francisco 49ers’ “Million Dollar Backfield” in the mid-1950s, has died. He was 93.
The Pro Football Hall of Fame said Thursday that McEhlenny died of natural causes June 17 at his home in Nevada, and that son-in-law Chris Permann confirmed the death.
Elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1970, McElhenny’s thrilling runs and all-around skills as a runner, receiver and kick returner made him one of the NFL’s top players of the 1950s. With the 49ers from 1954-56, McElhenny was part of the “Million Dollar Backfield” with quarterback Y. A. Tittle, halfback John Henry Johnson and fullback Joe Perry—also all Hall of Famers.