Packers Lions Football

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is sacked by Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in Detroit.

 Associated Press

DETROIT (AP)—Aaron Rodgers faked a handoff, rolled right and threw off-balance left, woefully short of his target.

Rodgers’ poor pass intended for left tackle David Bakhtiari on a fourth down was picked off by rookie Aidan Hutchinson. It was one of several plays the four-time NFL MVP wished he had back.

